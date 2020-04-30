No hugging as schools reopen 'next week'

The government said it would provide face masks for both teachers and pupils as well as ensuring that there is screening for temperatures for both educators and learners.

According to the department's director-general Mathanzima Mweli, classrooms will also be sanitised prior to the start of schooling, and that there will be limited movement of pupils between classes, while wearing masks during school will be compulsory.

The department also presented its Covid-19 recovery plan for schooling.

It said grades 7 and 12 are expected to be back at school on Wednesday May 6.

But the date was later yesterday contradicted by basic education deputy minister Makgabo Reginah Mhaule, who said "the date of May 6 is not realistic and we need to change it".

"In the presentation that I have now, that date is changed," Mhaule said.

Mweli told parliamentarians that the school term will start on Monday May 4 with the return of teachers.

Grades 11 and 6 will return on May 20;

Grades 10 and 5 will return on June 3;

Grades 9 and 4 will return on June 17;

Grades 8 and 3 will return on July 1;

Grades 2 and 1 will return on July 8; and

Grade R will return on July 15.

Mweli said the provinces have identified schools with critical water supplies and classrooms are to be sanitised prior to start of the school day.

"There will be additional substitute posts to replace staff due to long illness. All learners, educators and support staff will receive orientation and training at the start of the school re-opening commencing with grades 7 and 12."