Parents and unions reject government's plan to partially re-open schools

Teacher unions and parents' bodies have rejected government's plan to partially re-open schools next month, citing high risk and ill- equipped schools to enforce social distancing.

Several teacher unions told Sowetan yesterday they would advise their members not to report for duty on May 6 - the date the department of basic education was proposing for reopening for grades 12 and 7.

In addition, the unions said they want the department to first provide thermal scanners, mobile classrooms to accommodate social distancing, hire more teachers, mobile toilets and all safety equipment such as masks and sanitisers before proposing to re-open.

Yesterday, the department of basic education's director-general Mathanzima Mweli briefed the parliament's portfolio committee on education on the plans for the schools to reopen next week starting with grades 7 and 12.