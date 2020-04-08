Noticed a yeast shortage? Cooped up families are baking up a storm

There has been a significant increase in demand for some items in shops since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lockdown - and yeast is one of them.

Baking yeast has been flying off the shelves.

Joanne Clarke, director of consumer relations at Anchor Yeast, said their retail partners have battled to service the significant increase in demand.

“We are working with them to make sure that we fill the shelves and make yeast available to our valuable shoppers and consumers. One retail buyer shared that he sold three weeks’ stock ... in one day,” said Clark.

Yeast is a versatile ingredient used in making traditional products such as bread, magwinya or dombolo – but also more exciting sweet and savoury products such as pizza, doughnuts and Chelsea buns, to name a few.