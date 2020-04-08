Close down St Augustine's hospital immediately, says union, after 66 people test positive for Covid-19

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) has called for one of the country's biggest private hospitals, Durban's St Augustine's, to shut its doors immediately after the national health minister announced that 66 people had tested positive for Covid-19 there.

The call comes after health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that he was “concerned” after it emerged that 66 people, including 48 staff members, had tested positive for Covid-19 at the hospital.

Denosa provincial secretary Mandla Shabangu told TimesLIVE on Wednesday: “We think that the hospital must be closed down because many people are infected and we don’t see management taking responsibility and protecting their employees and all those in there.

“They are still wanting to operate as normal and we will not allow this. We are calling for the complete closure of the hospital, not just parts of it. The entire hospital must close and be fumigated.”

Hospital owner Netcare said it would issue a statement on Wednesday.

Shabangu said the union had written to health minister Zweli Mkhize expressing its discontent that the hospital was still open for business.

“We will be releasing a statement later today following feedback from the provincial department of health and the premier.”