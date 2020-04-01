New lockdown rules let taxis carry more passengers — with masks

Broken down, the regulations mean a minibus allowed to carry 10 passengers will be able to carry a maximum of seven passengers. A minibus licensed to carry 15 passengers can carry 10 passengers. A midibus permitted to carry a maximum of 22 passengers can carry a maximum of 15 passengers.

The regulation on wearing masks appears, at first glance, to contradict advice shared by health authorities.

The Gauteng and Western Cape health departments have issued appeals to the public not to wear gloves and masks in the past few days — saying it could even place them at greater risk of infection if not used properly.

“Scientific evidence proves that by wearing a mask, if it is not needed, you may put yourself at higher risk because you fiddle with the mask and then transfer germs from your hands to your face,” the Western Cape health department said in a statement on Sunday.

“Wearing a mask or gloves when going to the supermarket or pharmacy to buy essentials, is ineffective, unnecessary and will not protect you from the coronavirus. In fact, it can spread infection faster.”

Santaco spokesperson Theo Malele said the association welcomed the new regulations.

“We also welcome the new operating hours that will allow the taxi industry sufficient time to offer services, while adhering to all regulations as promulgated.”

Asked what measures were in place to provide passengers with masks, Malele said government had committed to provide these while it continued to seek advice from health practitioners.