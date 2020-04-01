Living alone in lockdown
Social media in a time of social distancing — this is how many bachelors and bachelorettes are braving the 21-day lockdown alone.
And it is not all doom and gloom. Most say they are enjoying the quiet time, allowing them to tackle the household tasks they have long put off.
Others have even put in some extra workout sessions — and with the added health benefit of not being allowed to buy takeaways, they are sure to come out looking better than ever.
Brett Adkins, of Humewood, said while living alone in lockdown sounded something like the title of a survival handbook, his friends and relatives had put in the effort to make it a lot less lonely.
“It is amazing the number of old friends and relatives I’ve been chatting to the past few days just to check that they are OK,” he said.
“This is by no means something we wanted to have to go through, but there’s something to be said, especially if you do live alone, for the feel-good spirit of reflecting on how your family and friends are a vital part of your life.”
That said, Adkins was also using this time to step up his exercise regime in his limited lounge space.
“I am also eating a much healthier diet now that I can’t get bachelor takeaways and my apartment has never been cleaner.”
Nicolette Els of Morningside said she found the lockdown to be somewhat relaxing as she did not have to deal with traffic and the general stresses of daily life.
“I have not been out once and I am going to try not to venture out for the full period,” she said.
Because she had to interact face-to-face in her line of work, her work had come to a complete halt.
She was instead spending her time tackling the chores she had long put off.
“I am sorting out ‘that cupboard’, reading books, working in the garden and planting more vegetables.
“I am also using the time to strategise a way forward of doing business in a more digital manner.”
Like Adkins, exercise had also become a priority.
“I am doing online fitness classes once a day.
“After day five of self-isolation social media had started to take its toll on me due to the bombardment of information so I’ve gone off Facebook for a while,” she said.
Brent Harker, of Woodlands, said he still had to work from time to time because he was in essential services.
“I am just relaxing, catching up on some work and obviously eagerly following the news about Covid-19,” he said.
“I recently moved into my new place so there is a lot of sorting out to do and that’s also keeping me busy.
“But all in all, it is not that bad.”