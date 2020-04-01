Social media in a time of social distancing — this is how many bachelors and bachelorettes are braving the 21-day lockdown alone.

And it is not all doom and gloom. Most say they are enjoying the quiet time, allowing them to tackle the household tasks they have long put off.

Others have even put in some extra workout sessions — and with the added health benefit of not being allowed to buy takeaways, they are sure to come out looking better than ever.

Brett Adkins, of Humewood, said while living alone in lockdown sounded something like the title of a survival handbook, his friends and relatives had put in the effort to make it a lot less lonely.

“It is amazing the number of old friends and relatives I’ve been chatting to the past few days just to check that they are OK,” he said.

“This is by no means something we wanted to have to go through, but there’s something to be said, especially if you do live alone, for the feel-good spirit of reflecting on how your family and friends are a vital part of your life.”

That said, Adkins was also using this time to step up his exercise regime in his limited lounge space.

“I am also eating a much healthier diet now that I can’t get bachelor takeaways and my apartment has never been cleaner.”

Nicolette Els of Morningside said she found the lockdown to be somewhat relaxing as she did not have to deal with traffic and the general stresses of daily life.

“I have not been out once and I am going to try not to venture out for the full period,” she said.