Tourism industry urged to turn away visitors from high-risk countries

The Eastern Cape government has asked the tourism industry to no longer accept visitors from high-risk countries.

These include the US, Iran, South Korea, UK, Spain, Switzerland, China, France, Germany and Italy along with medium-risk countries such as Portugal, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Finance, economic development, environmental affairs & tourism MEC Mlungisi Mvoko said his request was in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa's travel ban which is necessary as the country deals with the spread of Covid-19.

“As a largely rural province of limited resources and capacity, the welfare of our people is sacrosanct,” Mvoko said.

“It is of utmost importance that we all do everything in our power to keep the number of corona cases at bay and protect our communities.

“It is crucial that the Eastern Cape tourism sector aligns to these measures and practises with extreme caution and mindfulness when dealing with visitors from high risk countries.”