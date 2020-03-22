Chintsa beach resort shut after guest tests positive for Covid-19

A tourist, who is among a tour group of 11 visiting Chintsa, near East London, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the management of the Crawford Beach Lodge.

The hotel has been instructed to close down by the health department, according to officials.

On its Facebook page the hotel said the man is part of a group of 11 people.

DispatchLIVE understands that the tour group is from Germany.

The hotel has ceased operations as a precaution.