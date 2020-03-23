Covid-19 live updates: KZN tour operators slammed after tourists test positive

Will it come back? Experts weigh in on aftermath of Covid-19

The Covid-19 tidal wave seems to have already subsided in China, where the novel coronavirus first broke out late last year: over recent days no new local cases have been recorded.

But French public health specialist and epidemiologist Antoine Flahault in the Lancet medical journal wonders if the worse is not yet to come.

China could so far have "experienced a herald wave, to use terminology borrowed from those who study tsunamis, and is the big wave still to come?" he wrote.