Covid-19 live updates: KZN tour operators slammed after tourists test positive

MEC slams operators after foreign tourists test positive for Covid-19
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for health Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has slammed tour operators in St Lucia, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, for welcoming tourists from high-risk areas.
This after two Germans were found to be mingling with a group of 10 South Africans on a boat on St Lucia's estuary after testing positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.
South Africa is doing its bit. It’d be nice if all its leaders were too https://t.co/xmgeMQeTNI via @TimesSelect— Justice Malala (@justicemalala) March 23, 2020
Half of French clubs 'face bankruptcy' after virus, says top boss. Story here: https://t.co/fgpWsZvICP— Mninawa Ntloko (@ntlokom) March 23, 2020
Government encourages social grant beneficiaries not to withdraw their money on the first day of payments and to avoid areas where large numbers of people are gathered for their own personal safety. @The_DSD @OfficialSASSA— GCIS Media Liaison (@GCISMedia) March 23, 2020
Will it come back? Experts weigh in on aftermath of Covid-19
The Covid-19 tidal wave seems to have already subsided in China, where the novel coronavirus first broke out late last year: over recent days no new local cases have been recorded.
But French public health specialist and epidemiologist Antoine Flahault in the Lancet medical journal wonders if the worse is not yet to come.
China could so far have "experienced a herald wave, to use terminology borrowed from those who study tsunamis, and is the big wave still to come?" he wrote.
When to use a mask. #Covid19inSA pic.twitter.com/zbXp3krIuI— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) March 23, 2020
#Quarantinebookclub: Here's a list of must-reads to add to your collection
Whether social distancing, self-isolating or under quarantine in the wake of Covid-19, millions around the world are speaking out about being stuck at home.
When Netflix and the fridge weren't good options any more, people turned to social media to share their lists of must-read books.
My friends know I have an autoimmune disorder (type 1 diabetes, anemia, thyroid issues, osteoporosis etc)— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) March 23, 2020
And so, they have carefully gone about making sure I don’t go out,
By getting groceries, medication etc and delivering it to my door
So grateful for these quiet acts of love
Returning Rhodes University student in isolation after allegedly being allowed to go home
A Rhodes University student, who was allegedly allowed to go to his private residence after arriving at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport from the US, has been isolated, the institution said.
In a statement issued by the university, the student arrived at the airport on Thursday. He was allegedly allowed to go to Makhanda instead of being taken to the mandatory quarantine site for all arrivals.
President Ramaphosa will address the country on Monday night
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation on Monday evening. The time will be confirmed during the day, minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu said.
His brief statement read: “President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation this evening on the coronavirus pandemic. At that stage the President would have finalised measures to be undertaken to mitigate the impact of the virus on our people and the economy.”
His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation this evening on the corona virus pandemic . At that stage the President would have finalized measures to be undertaken to mitigate impact of the virus to our people and the economy .— Minister Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) March 23, 2020
WATCH | Business as usual at Johannesburg's potential Covid-19 hotspots
SA Olympic champ warns athletes after catching Covid-19
SA's former Olympic champion Cameron van der Burgh has spoken out about the debilitating effects of Covid-19 after contracting the disease recently, warning the lack of clarification about the Tokyo Games was putting athletes at increased risk as they persevered trying to train.
“I have been struggling with Covid-19 for 14 days today,” the 100m breaststroke gold medallist from London 2012 wrote on Twitter on Sunday night.
“By far the worst virus I have ever endured despite being a healthy individual with strong lungs (no smoking/sport), living a healthy lifestyle and being young (least at risk demographic).
3/ Although the most severe symptoms(extreme fever) have eased, I am still struggling with serious fatigue and a residual cough that I can’t shake. Any physical activity like walking leaves me exhausted for hours.— Cameron van der Burgh (@Cameronvdburgh) March 22, 2020
Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein tests positive for Covid-19
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, US media reported on Sunday.
Weinstein is in prison in New York state after being sentenced to 23 years in jail for rape and sexual assault.
The fallen film producer's diagnosis was first reported on Sunday evening by local paper the Niagara Gazette.
I want to appeal to President Trump on humanitarian grounds to lift the sanctions against Iran till the COVID19 pandemic is over. The people of Iran are facing untold suffering as sanctions are crippling Iran's efforts to fight COVID19. Humanity must unite to fight this pandemic— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 22, 2020
Zodwa Wabantu uses coronavirus social distancing to focus on her romance
Many South Africans have found it challenging to adjust to social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak, but Zodwa Wabantu has chosen to use the "free time" to spend quality moments with her loved ones.
The entertainer said this time out has given her a chance to really get to know the other sides of who she is.
Canada pulls out of 2020 Olympic Games
Canada became the first country to boycott the Tokyo Games due to the coronavirus pandemic and Australia told its athletes to prepare for an Olympics next year, as Japan and the IOC flagged the prospect of a postponement for the first time.
Opposition to holding the Games in July has risen sharply in the past 48 hours, with several major stakeholders, such as US Track and Field and UK Athletics, with some national Olympic committees, calling for a delay because of the pandemic.
Standard Bank offers zero percent interest with student loan 'holiday'
Everyone studying full time with a Standard Bank student loan will receive a three-month payment holiday at 0% interest and with zero fees.
This was announced by Standard Bank on Sunday as part of its Covid-19 financial relief measures for customers. The payment relief is also being extended to the bank’s small enterprise customers with turnover of less than R20m.
The relief measures will commence on April 1 and run through to the end June.