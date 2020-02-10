Slaughtered cow case haunts Walter Sisulu University students

The high court has given two student leaders accused of slaughtering a cow on university premises a hoof to chew on.

SRC president Zandisile Mbuthuma and his deputy Zukolwethu Mabhoza were third-year students at Walter Sisulu University (WSU) when the institution suspended them in 2019. They hauled the institution before the high court in Mthatha in a bid to have the decision overturned.

According to WSU, the two facilitated the slaughter of a cow on its Mthatha campus in September. The activists allegedly broke the institution’s rules by breaking into its auditorium.