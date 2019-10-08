Walter Sisulu University students suspended for slaughtering cow

Two Walter Sisulu University SRC leaders at the Mthatha campus have been suspended for allegedly slaughtering a cow on campus grounds and organising a social event despite a ban on these by management.

SRC president Zuko Mabhoza and deputy secretary Zandise Mbhuthuma are in hot water after they defied the ban and organised a Heritage Day festival on September 21.

They have also been suspended for allegedly breaking into the Nelson Mandela Drive campus auditorium and vandalising the facility and using the venue without authority.

They were suspended on September 25.

However, the two are not taking their suspension lying down with their lawyer, Ayanda Pata, saying the matter will be heard in the Mthatha high court on Tuesday.

The WSU charge sheet, which the Daily Dispatch has seen, reads: “[You] brought and facilitated slaughtering of a live animal, a cow, inside the university, thereby violating a university rule.

Page 111 in the 2019 WSU prospectus states that WSU will not allow any slaughtering of animals in any form on any of our campuses. This was a very serious misconduct as it not only violated university rules, but it also violated the Abattoir Hygiene Act of 1992 that states: No persons shall slaughter or cause slaughtering of any animal in the municipal area anywhere else other than at the abattoir, exemption be provided by the minister of agriculture by regulations in terms of section 3(2).”

In a suspension letter, also seen by the Dispatch, WSU rector Dr Lulamile Ntonzima said: “Mr Mabhoza and Mbuthuma will cease to engage in any university-affiliated responsibilities with immediate effect.

“This follows a process of investigation into serious allegations of misconduct that is in direct contravention of the university’s code of conduct.”