Devastated investors tell of hardships after losing life savings in alleged pyramid scheme
“People think to kill a man you must put a gun to his head and shoot him, but you can kill a man by taking away everything he owns.”
This is what Amos Ncanywa says happened to him when he invested his nest egg in what the police are now calling a pyramid scheme...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.