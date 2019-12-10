News

New Brighton man convicted of raping two young girls

By Devon Koen - 10 December 2019
AWAITING PRE-SENTENCING: Mlungiseleli Patrick Tyane has been found guilty of two counts of rape, two of kidnapping and one of attempted murder
AWAITING PRE-SENTENCING: Mlungiseleli Patrick Tyane has been found guilty of two counts of rape, two of kidnapping and one of attempted murder
Image: DEVON KOEN

A 51-year-old New Brighton man has been convicted of raping and kidnapping two young girls.

On Tuesday Mlungiseleli Patrick Tyane was found guilty of two counts of rape, two of kidnapping and one of attempted murder.

Handing down judgment, Port Elizabeth high court judge Irma Schoeman said the state had proved beyond reasonable doubt that Tyane was guilty on all the charges against him.

Schoeman commended the two girls for their testimonies, saying  they had been reliable and honest in their evidence.

Other witnesses including the girls’ mothers were credible and made a good impression on the court, Schoeman said.

Schoeman found the state had proved that on September 20 2017, Tyane had lured the girls, aged five and six at the time, to his shack in the Chris Hani informal settlement where he forced them to undress, tied them up and raped them.

He then took the six-year-old to a field near the Ford Stadium in New Brighton, where he stabbed the little girl several times and left her for dead.

She was later found by concerned community members and taken to Dora Nginza Hospital, where she was able to tell her mother where her friend was being kept.

Police found the five-year-old naked under a blanket on Tyane’s bed with her hands tied and a cloth around her neck just after 3am on September 21 2017.

Pre-sentencing proceedings are expected to begin on December 11.

ALSO READ

Child-rape accused claims state witnesses lied

A 51-year-old man accused of kidnapping and raping two little girls testified on Thursday that evidence from state witnesses was not true and that ...
News
4 days ago

Child rape accused retracts admissions

An alleged child rapist accused of kidnapping and raping two little girls refused to take the stand to testify in his own defence on Thursday ...
News
2 weeks ago

Girl tells of rape and kidnap ordeal

Tied up, raped and threatened twice that she would be killed a seven year old girl bravely told the Port Elizabeth High Court the horrific details of ...
News
1 month ago

Man held for raping kids was arrogant — police colonel

The former commander of the New Brighton police station on Wednesday told the Port Elizabeth High Court how arrogant alleged child rapist Mlungiselei ...
News
1 month ago

Young victim tells of night of horror

Horrific details of how two little girls were abducted and raped, allegedly by a 51-year-old man were laid bare in the Port Elizabeth High Court when ...
News
1 month ago

Child rape accused 'too ill to continue trial'

Alleged child rapist Mlungiseleli Patrick Tyan, 51, claimed on Wednesday that he was too ill to continue with his trial. Speaking through his legal ...
News
1 month ago

Night of horror for two young girls relived in court

The mother of a five year old girl who was allegedly kidnapped and raped by Mlungiseleli Patrick Tyane told the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday ...
News
1 month ago

Rape accused said he would report girl missing but never did, mom tells court

The man standing trial for the kidnapping, rape and attempted murder of a six-year-old New Brighton girl told the girl’s mother he would report the ...
News
1 month ago

Latest Videos

Celebrating Zozi's Victory
Twitter users react to ousting of Mongameli Bobani

Most Read

X