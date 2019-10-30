Man held for raping kids was arrogant — police colonel

The former commander of the New Brighton police station told the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday how arrogant alleged child rapist Mlungiselei Patrick Tyane was after he was apprehended.



Colonel Zolile Douse, said he had been taken aback by Tyane’s attitude after he was caught in a shack with a naked five-year-old girl whom he had allegedly raped...

