Man held for raping kids was arrogant — police colonel
The former commander of the New Brighton police station told the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday how arrogant alleged child rapist Mlungiselei Patrick Tyane was after he was apprehended.
Colonel Zolile Douse, said he had been taken aback by Tyane’s attitude after he was caught in a shack with a naked five-year-old girl whom he had allegedly raped...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.