Young victim tells of night of horror

PREMIUM

Horrific details of how two little girls were abducted and raped, allegedly by a 51-year-old man were laid bare in the Port Elizabeth High Court when an eight-year-old girl gave her testimony in a closed court.



The girl, who was six at the time of the attack, told the court on Monday that on September 20 2017 she and her friend, aged five, were playing near her family home in New Brighton when Mlungiseleli Patrick Tyane approached them...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.