Rape accused said he would report girl missing but never did, mom tells court

The man standing trial for the kidnapping, rape and attempted murder of a six-year-old New Brighton girl told the girl’s mother he would report the child and her five-year-old friend missing, but he never did, the Port Elizabeth High Court heard on Monday.



The mother, who is not being named to protect the identity of her daughter, was relating the terror she felt as she spent the night desperately searching for the two little girls who were kidnapped on September 20 2017...

