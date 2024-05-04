Passion and perseverance pays off for Zwide teacher
Ndzondelelo High School teacher Vuyolwethu Qweqwe has added another feather to his award-winning hat.
The mathematics and science teacher recently scooped the MEC’s award for extra and co-curricular activities in 2023 after playing a pivotal role in uplifting the pupils and staff at the Zwide school...
