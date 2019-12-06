Child-rape accused claims state witnesses lied

A 51-year-old man accused of kidnapping and raping two little girls testified on Thursday that evidence from state witnesses was not true and that some had lied for witness fees to buy alcohol.



Testifying in his own defence in the Port Elizabeth High Court, Mlungiseleli Patrick Tyane made a number of bizarre claims including that the investigating officer who testified in court was not the detective handling the case and that forensic evidence had been tampered with...

