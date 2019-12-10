Persistent rain shuts down Gauteng water treatment plant

Tshwane has temporarily shut down the Bronkhorstspruit water treatment plant due to persistent rains which affected the quality of raw water from the Bronkhorstspruit River.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said on Monday that the rains had resulted in high turbidity in the raw water. Turbidity is a measure of the cloudiness of water due to the presence of suspended particulates.

“Since the Bronkhorstspruit water treatment plant is unable to treat water with extremely high turbidity, the plant had to be shut down temporarily to avoid distributing water that does not comply with the standards for drinking water,” Mashigo said. The plant would be put back into operation when the quality of water improved.

“During the temporary shutdown, roaming water tankers will supply residents with water.”

Two months ago, tests by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) confirmed that groundwater at Stinkwater, north of Pretoria, was unfit for human consumption and could make people sick.

In June, the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) warned about the quality of water in Hammanskraal.

The following areas will be affected: