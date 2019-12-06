Social Media reacts to Bobani’s ousting
There were mixed reactions to the ousting of Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani through a no-confidence motion on Thursday.
Bobani had previously survived four attempts to remove him.
And as all the drama unfolded in the council chamber, Twitter users had a lot to say about the developments.
Adding fuel to the fire, UDM president Bantu Holomisa blamed the axing of Bobani on his refusal to “approve favours”.
Some Twitter users did not hold back in expressing their disappointment at Holomisa for failing to act against Bobani.
That’s utter nonsense and you know it, General. If you want to run the NMB metropolitan municipality, please get the residents to vote for the UDM. I have always respected you but I lost that respect when you clearly put political expediency over the interests of the people. Ta!— Masehlele Maila (@solomonmaila2) December 5, 2019
You have been silent about those "favours demanded by political party members".u should have exposed them earlier.— Madumetja Mabusela (@MadumetjaMabus2) December 5, 2019
He's lying the fact of the matter about UDM is that they voted with the devil in JHB and at the same time wanted to dance with the Angeles in NMB can't have both.— Dibetlolo (@MakgobeMakgama5) December 5, 2019