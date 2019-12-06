News

Social Media reacts to Bobani’s ousting

By Naziziphiwo buso - 06 December 2019

There were mixed reactions to the ousting of Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani through a no-confidence motion on Thursday.

Bobani had previously survived four attempts to remove him.

And as all the drama unfolded in the council chamber, Twitter users had a lot to say about the developments.

Adding fuel to the fire, UDM president Bantu Holomisa blamed the axing of Bobani on his refusal to “approve favours”.

Some Twitter users did not hold back in expressing their disappointment at Holomisa for failing to act against Bobani.

Why Lungisa turned on Bobani

Toe the party line or else.This was the ultimatum from the ANC provincial leadership that prompted councillor Andile Lungisa to turn against his ...
News
9 hours ago

Bobani vote off council meeting agenda

The motion of no confidence against Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has mysteriously disappeared from Thursday’s council meeting agenda.
News
1 day ago

Bay acting city boss Nobuntu Mpongwana steps down

Acting city manager Nobuntu Mpongwana immediately stepped down after Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Bobani was removed.
News
1 day ago

Bay better off without Bobani, says ANC secretary

Mongameli Bobani was the weakest link in a agenda to serve the people of Nelson Mandela Bay, ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said.
News
4 hours ago

Bobani booted out for 'refusing to approve favours' - Holomisa

UDM leader, Bantu Holomisa, took to Twitter to react on the booting of Mongameli Bobani off the Nelson Mandela Bay moyaral seat.
News
1 day ago

Debate about motion against mayor Bobani under way

A debate about whether or not the motion of no confidence against mayor Mongameli Bobani should be tabled took centre stage at the start of the ...
News
1 day ago

JUST IN: Mongameli Bobani voted out as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has been removed through a motion of no confidence.
News
1 day ago

It’s about much more than the person at the top

As news broke that UDM councillor Mongameli Bobani had been voted out as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor, there was a proverbial sigh of relief across the ...
Opinion
7 hours ago

Latest Videos

Twitter users react to ousting of Mongameli Bobani
Taxi drivers’ ‘short right’ to a smart look

Most Read

X