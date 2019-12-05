Debate about motion against mayor Bobani under way
A debate about whether or not the motion of no confidence against mayor Mongameli Bobani should be tabled took centre stage at the start of the council meeting on Thursday.
Speaker Buyelwa Mafaya said the motion would be the first item on the agenda.
What followed was a lengthy debate on the motion submitted by DA councillor Morne Steyn in August.
Bobani and United Front councillor Mkhuseli Mtsila strongly protested against the motion going ahead.
WATCH | #Mongameli Bobani remains confident despite facing a looming motion of no confidence in the #NMB Council today. #NMBCouncil— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) December 5, 2019
📹 : @michaelk197 https://t.co/ugQVLuv7Am pic.twitter.com/8aM3FeZHIg
"It should not be on the agenda," Mtsila said.
"No one knows about this motion," he said, which led to dozens of councillors heckling him.
Bobani agreed with Mtsila saying the motion was withdrawn at the last council meeting.
"Why is this motion even on the agenda?" Bobani said.
#ANC Cllr Andile Lungisa says council is experiencing a festival of ideas today.— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) December 5, 2019
"The ultra left and ultra right always somehow converge and today is a convergence of the two. Let's use this moment and proceed with the amendments as proposed by chief whip." #NMBCouncil
"The item was on another agenda. How did it find its way to this agenda for December 5. We need clarity from the city manager."
He requested the acting city manager Nobuntu Mpongwana to investigate how this had transpired.
"Give her time to investigate. Therefore we should adjourn for 20 minutes to give the acting city manager time to investigate how the motion appeared here," Bobani said.
"People are in a rush to do this but they will regret it tomorrow," he said, requesting a short break.
But EFF councillor Lukhanyo Mrara said Bobani and Mtsila had skipped a multi-party whippery meeting on Wednesday when it was agreed to change the agenda.
"There was a platform to discuss this. They undermined the whippery."
ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom said the motion was submitted in August but no meetings were held in full since then..
"This motion therefore stands. It is still there."
Mtisila said councillors should remember that he attended a mayoral committee meeting on Wednesday at the same time that the multi-party whippery was meeting.
"I find it strange that people ride on the fact we did not attend the whippery meeting. There was a mayoral committee meeting at the same time which is just as important."
The meeting was adjourned for 10 minutes