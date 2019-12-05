Debate about motion against mayor Bobani under way

A debate about whether or not the motion of no confidence against mayor Mongameli Bobani should be tabled took centre stage at the start of the council meeting on Thursday.

Speaker Buyelwa Mafaya said the motion would be the first item on the agenda.

What followed was a lengthy debate on the motion submitted by DA councillor Morne Steyn in August.

Bobani and United Front councillor Mkhuseli Mtsila strongly protested against the motion going ahead.