Bobani booted out for 'refusing to approve favours' - Holomisa
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa believes that former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani was ousted because he refused to approve "favours".
Holomisa took to Twitter to react to Bobani being booted out on Thursday.
Holomisa responded to a news article saying: “It was clear that when he refused to approve favours demanded by some political party members he wouldn’t last.”
Bobani previously told HeraldLIVE that the ANC and EFF wanted him out because he refused to sign off on dodgy deals.
He claimed ANC regional task team co-ordinator Luyolo Nqakula had asked him for help to get the city’s new pauper burials contract.
Bobani also claimed that EFF regional chair Ngawethu Madaka often visited his office with business owners.
“He tried to force me to give them work,” Bobani said.
“All my colleagues were just coming to my office with business people to sign off on dubious deals,” Bobani said in October.
Both Nqakula and Madaka vehemently denied the allegations, with the former even instituting court action against Bobani.
Bobani was ousted at midday following a majority vote on a motion put forward by the DA’s Morne Steyn .
The DA, ANC, Patriotic Alliance, Cope ACDP and AIC – voted in favour of the motion while the EFF abstained.
Earlier, HeraldLIVE had reported that Bobani had left the chambers after having dissolved his mayoral committee ahead of the vote.
Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Thsonono Buyeye has been appointed interim mayor until a new coalition government is formed in the new year.