Bay better off without Bobani, says ANC secretary

Mongameli Bobani was the weakest link in the agenda to serve the people of Nelson Mandela Bay, ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said on Friday.

In a statement, Ngcukayitobi welcomed the ousting of the Bay’s former mayor on Thursday.

“We had maintained consistently that the office of the executive mayor was the weakest link in an ongoing social transformation agenda to serve the people of Nelson Mandela diligently,” he said.

Ngcukayitobi said this marked a new beginning for all political parties to once again place the interests of the people of the metro at the centre of the developmental trajectory, and for them to put aside all petty squabbles and focus on what was best for the city and its people.

On Tuesday, the ANC’s provincial executive committee issued a statement instructing its members and Bay parties to vote with their conscience.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by DA councillor Morne Steyn.

The ANC, DA, COPE, AIC, PA, ACDP all voted in favour of Bobani’s removal, while the EFF and United Front abstained from the vote.

Deputy mayor Thsonono Buyeye from the AIC was appointed interim mayor of the metro until a new mayor is elected in the new year.

Some ANC branches had previously refused to support any attempts for the ANC to work with the DA in ousting Bobani.

On Thursday, ANC regional task team co-ordinator Luyolo Nqakula said the branches wanted Bobani out, but they did not want the ANC to come across as if it was supporting the DA.

Ngcukayitobi said the focus should be on strengthening the administration by appointing competent managers and filling all vacant senior management positions..

“Fight against maladministration, fraud and corruption.

“Strengthen inter-governmental relations and seek support where necessary from other spheres of government,” Ngcukayitobi said.

He said the metro deserved a responsible, transparent, honest and accountable mayor who was “non-corruptible, dignified and a servant of the people to the core”.

“We call upon the new acting mayor to look forward and work for all — and hand over the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality in a better state than the current chaos,” he said.