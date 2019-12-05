Bay acting city boss Nobuntu Mpongwana steps down

"When I was approached to act as City manager, I willingly accepted the challenge, knowing it was going to be a daunting task.

"I accepted the acting position in good faith, knowing I was to do so and knowing that few persons were willing to act in the position, given the current political climate.

"However, since it is clear that the council clearly has issues with me acting as city manager, I feel it prudent to do the honourable thing.

"I hereby step down as acting city manager in order for council to appoint someone they feel comfortable with," Mpongwana wrote.

She stepped down with immediate effect.