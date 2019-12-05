JUST IN: Mongameli Bobani voted out as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has been removed through a motion of no confidence.
The majority of the parties in the council chamber – DA, ANC, Patriotic Alliance, COPE, ACDP and AIC – voted in favour of DA councillor Morne Steyn’s motion.
These are the hands of councillors who are favour of Bobani's removal #NMBCouncil pic.twitter.com/b8eNne4rGg— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) December 5, 2019
Shortly before it came down the vote, Bobani announced that he would dissolve his mayoral committee.
He left the chamber immediately after he was ousted.