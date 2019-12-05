Politics

JUST IN: Mongameli Bobani voted out as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay

By Michael Kimberley and Nomazima Nkosi - 05 December 2019
Mongameli Bobani
Mongameli Bobani
Image: Werner Hills

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has been removed through a motion of no confidence.

The majority of the parties in the council chamber – DA, ANC, Patriotic Alliance, COPE,  ACDP and AIC – voted in favour of DA councillor Morne Steyn’s motion.

Shortly before it came down the vote, Bobani announced that he would dissolve his mayoral committee.

He left the chamber immediately after he was ousted.

Latest Videos

Taxi drivers’ ‘short right’ to a smart look
SA reacts to Anele Hoyana's murder

Most Read

X