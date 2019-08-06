East Cape farmers under siege: new crime stats

An attack every two weeks – that is the frightening reality for farmers in the Eastern Cape.

And those in the Sundays River Valley and Nelson Mandela Bay area have the most to fear, with the majority of recent incidents occurring in these two areas.

There have been at least 96 attacks and 26 other crime-related incidents on farms in the province from March 31 2016 to date.

Of these, 48 occurred between March 31 2018 and April 1 2019.

A further nine farm attacks were reported since then.

In total, four people have been killed, 35 injured and one person raped since March 31 2018.

In June, Sebenzile Simane, 32, a former seasonal farm worker in Hankey, was sentenced to 173 years in prison for an attack on a family in 2018.

During the harrowing fourhour ordeal, Simane shot the woman and raped her twice, forcing her then 12-year-old daughter to watch the assault after first also trying to rape her.

Agri Eastern Cape rural safety chair Alfonso van Niekerk said Addo, Kirkwood and smallholdings around the Bay had been identified as the crime hotspots.

He said the incidents included hijackings, assaults and arson.

A Kirkwood farmer said he feared for his family’s safety.

“We are far from everything,” he said.

“While we understand that the police are trying their best, it is almost impossible to expect a quick response time when you look at the area they manage.

“My concern is for my family. There are times I have to go out of town or meet someone on the other side of town.

“We live in a very remote area and if something were to happen, nobody would even hear their screams.”

Van Niekerk said they had more than 300 cameras deployed in farming communities across the province.

“These cameras work and we have seen results.

“Some farmers are also using drones,” he said.

“The police are trying their best with what they have, but the areas are simply massive and remote.

“They [people on farms or smallholdings] are soft targets.

“Remote areas mean delayed response times, as it takes time to reach them.”

The latest farm crime figures were released by safety and liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana in a written reply – dated July 15 – to the DA’s Bobby Stevenson.