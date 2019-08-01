Ramaphosa's decision to delay acting against Gordhan 'a sensible one', court hears

President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision not to take action against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, as ordered by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, was a sensible one.

That was one of the arguments presented by Ramaphosa's counsel, Hamilton Maenetje SC, in an application by him against the public protector at the high court in Pretoria on Thursday.

Ramaphosa launched the urgent application to challenge the implementation of remedial action ordered by the public protector.

It relates to a report issued by Mkhwebane in May, which found that Gordhan was not authorised to approve the early retirement, with full benefits, of former revenue service (SARS) official Ivan Pillay in 2010.

Gordhan was finance minister at the time.