Man shot during daylight spaza shop robbery

A spaza shop owner was shot during a daylight store robbery in Zwide on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the 42-year-old shop owner was attacked inside his shop in Ntsundwana Street, Zwide, shortly before 4pm.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said two of the four suspects entered the shop posing as customers and purchased a box of cigarettes.

“As they were leaving the shop, another two men entered with firearms. They started shooting at the owner who was standing behind the counter,” he said.

“The owner was shot and the four suspects fled the scene after the robbery. The suspects escaped with airtime, a carton of cigarettes and money.”

“The shop owner was shot in the stomach and leg. Residents who heard the gunshots found him there after the robbery,” Beetge said.

An ambulance took the man to Dora Nginza Hospital where he is being treated.