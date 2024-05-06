Youngsters pitch in to spruce up northern areas’ schools
A group of youngsters are taking matters into their own hands, returning to the chalkboard to restore northern areas’ schools to their former glory.
Changes have been made to Greenville Primary School and Chatty Secondary School by nonprofit Bloemendal My Plek...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.