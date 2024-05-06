26-year-old shot dead in Missionvale

A 26-year-old man was shot dead in Missionvale on Sunday night.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the body of Jenevan Fethu was found in Kerk Street at about 7pm.
“He had a gunshot wound to his head,” Beetge said.
“A murder case was opened and is being investigated by Algoa Park police.”
The motive for the shooting is unknown.
No arrests have been made.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
