Drug mule comes up with hair-raising plan

Drug smugglers are coming up with more and more creative ways to move their wares.

CNN, The Guardian and Fox News report that a Colombian man was nabbed at Barcelona airport in Spain at the end of June allegedly attempting to smuggle half a kilogram of cocaine under his wig.

Two things gave him away, according to police - his nervous demeanour and the height of the wig. CNN further reports that Spanish police arrested about 12 members of the same "drug-smuggling" syndicate in May.

They reportedly smuggle cocaine-infused plastic products, which are later taken to specialised laboratories for the drug to be extracted.

A month ago, a 74-year old woman was allegedly caught with heroin at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport. Sars spokesperson Sicelo Mkosi told TimesLIVE that the woman was destined for a central European country.