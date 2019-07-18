High-level pushers arrested, R2m in drugs seized at notorious Durban den

An intelligence-driven operation resulted in the arrest of three "high-level syndicate members" and the confiscation of almost R2m worth of drugs and paraphernalia in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Thursday.

Police said an operation conducted at the notorious "Scrooty's" drug den by the eThekwini outer north (EON) crime intelligence unit, the Durban metro drug task team, Durban's dog unit, the national intervention unit and Shongweni's K9 unit led to the arrests of the suspects.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said the police officers raided identified premises where drugs were suspected to be manufactured.

Three suspects - including a woman - aged between 30 and 48 were arrested and are expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court.

Zwane said a total of 24,096 heroin capsules, 809 crack cocaine pieces, 1,068 mandrax tablets, 1.5kg of heroin powder, four bags of cocaine, 287 ecstasy pills, three two-way radios, one unlicensed firearm and various types of ammunition were recovered.

"Twenty-five buckets of capsules were also found as well as heroin packaging equipment. R59,419 in cash was recovered from the suspects. The estimated street value of recovered drugs is R1,834,879," said Zwane.