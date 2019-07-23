PE guard shot and killed while escorting delivery truck

A security guard escorting a delivery truck was shot and killed inside his vehicle in Kwazakhele on Tuesday morning.

Police suspect that the 44-year-old security guard was shot and killed when the two suspects realised he did not have a gun on him.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said that the two suspects had caught a lift in a jikeleza taxi at about 11am to the Njoli Boxer Superstores in Njoli Road.

“The 25-year old jikeleza driver gave the men a lift but when they arrived at the shopping centre, they held the driver at gunpoint demanding he wait for the security vehicle escorting a delivery truck to leave. As the delivery truck was leaving the Njoli Boxer Superstore the driver was threatened to follow the security car.”

Beetge said that as the vehicle left the centre, the suspects started shooting at the security car.

“The security car came to a stop in Meke Street around the corner from the Centre when the suspects ran up to the security car. The guard was then pulled out of the car while shouting at him to hand over his firearm.”

Beetge said that when the guard told them he had no weapon, one of the suspects shot him several times.

“The two then ran away on foot.”

The name of the guard will only be released once the next of kin have been informed.

Police were alerted a short while later.

A case of murder is being investigated.