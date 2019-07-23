Probe into company dumping raw sewage into Mthatha dam

The chairperson of the Select Committee on Cooperative Governance, Traditional Affairs, Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, China Dodovu, on Tuesday condemned the polluting of the Mthatha dam in Eastern Cape.

This comes after a truck was caught off-loading raw sewage into the dam on Sunday. Dodovu has welcomed the announcement of an investigation into the private company that has been dumping raw sewage into the dam.

“Pollution of dams and other sources of clean drinking water is a concern that must be addressed with urgency,” Dodovu said.

“It is extremely concerning when a private business is caught doing such a despicable action, especially considering that the lives of our people are at stake and that these actions can result in diseases. Punitive action should be taken against anybody that intentionally pollutes our water resources,” Dodovu said.

“The pollution of rivers and dams also presents a fiscal threat, as municipalities are forced to redirect scarce financial resources towards purification of the water to ensure that it is of acceptable drinking quality.”