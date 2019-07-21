Three people killed in weekend murders

Three people were killed and one injured in a spate of weekend murders - some of which are believed to be gang related.

Geraldo Arnoldus and Elize Meyer, both 33, were killed in the Bay while Antonio Botha, 15, was killed in Humansdorp.

All three were killed during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that Meyer was killed in a suspected murder suicide that involved her boyfriend.

Meyers body was discovered in Nimrod Street in Bethelsdorp at about 3am.

“Her body (Meyer) was found lying in a vehicle with a stab wound to her neck. It is further alleged that she was stabbed by her boyfriend during an argument while they were driving.

"The boyfriend then tried to commit suicide by cutting both his wrists with the same knife and has since been admitted to hospital in a critical condition,” she said.

“Reason for the fatal stabbing is yet to be established.

"Less than three hours prior to the murder, police found Arnoldus’ body in Esterhuizen Street, Arcadia."

Naidu said that people noticed the body in the street after hearing several gunshots.

“He sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and face. Circumstances surrounding the shooting is unknown at this stage it is further alleged that the deceased (Arnoldus) withdrew cash from a nearby ATM prior to his death."

Only his bank card was found on him and no money, she said.

This comes after a 64-year-old man was shot in the cheek at 6.30pm on Friday in Nkosana Street in Greenfields.

“It is alleged that he was walking home from the spaza shop when he was approached by three men.

"One of the men drew a fireman and fired several shots at him before running away,” Naidu said.

“Suspects and motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.”

In another shooting, at about 5.40pm, also on Friday, three men, aged between 18 and 26 years, were walking in Glendenning Street in Schauderville when someone opened fire at them.

“As they were walking past a spaza shop, another three men exited and started shooting at them. The three victims ran away and escaped with no injury.”

Naidu said the motive was suspected to be gang related.

In another murder at 2am on Saturday, Antonio Botha, 15, was shot outside a house in Rosyntjie Street in the Gill Marcus, Humansdorp.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the unidentified men approached Botha and started shooting.

“Community members heard the gunshots and found him (Botha) lying outside the house with multiple gunshot wounds.

"The suspect already fled the scene and community members alerted the ambulance services and the police.”

Swart said that Botha was declared dead on the scene.

“The motive for the murder is being investigated,” she said.

Earlier this month, police warned that Bay gangs were moving in the surrounding towns in an attempt to expand operations and avoid detection by police.

Should any of the cases be found to be linked to gang-related cases, the Provincial Organised Crime Gang Unit will take over the cases.