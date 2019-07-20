Eastern Cape teen gunned down outside residence

A 15-year-old youth was gunned down outside a residence in Humansdorp in the Eastern Cape in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

They said an unknown person had fired several shots at Antonio Botha as he was standing outside the residence in Rosyntjie Street in the Gill Marcus area.

“Community members heard the gunshots and found the 15-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds on the ground. The suspect already fled the scene and community members alerted the ambulance services and the SAPS. The 15-year-old boy was declared dead on the scene. The motive for the murder is not known at this stage and is being investigated,” police said.

The incident happened at about 2am on Saturday.

“Anyone who might be able to assist with any information about the murder, may contact Detective Warrant Officer Morné Smit on 0716788072, 10111 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality,” police said.