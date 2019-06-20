Delivery driver hijacked in Sunridge

A delivery bakkie was hijacked in Sunridge after being ambushed by men in an Avanza on Wednesday afternoon.

The hijacking took place in Clarkia Avenue, Sunridge Park while the driver was on his delivery route dropping off parcels.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan Rheeder said that the driver had stopped in the street when an Avanza pulled in front of the delivery bakkie.

“Two men got out of the Avanza with guns and approached the driver. He attempted to abandon the bakkie and run away but they caught him," he said.

The gunmen then forced the driver to take them to Newton Park while holding him at gunpoint.

“The Avanza followed them to Newton Park where they stopped in 6th Avenue and offloaded all the parcels out of the bakkie,” Rheeder said.

“The two suspects then got back into the Avanza and drove off.”

Rheeder said that the number of suspects involved was unknown.

“Nobody was injured in the incident and no shots were fired,” he said.

A case of hijacking is being investigated and an additional charge of abduction will be added at a later stage.