They're his 'personal views' - ANC on Thabo Mbeki vs Zindzi Mandela

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe on Monday said the governing party would not be drawn into commenting on former president Thabo Mbeki's call for action to be taken against SA's ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela.

Mabe was briefing the media outside the Johannesburg Central police station after opening a case of incitement of violence and crimen injuria against Afrikaner nationalist Steve Hofmeyr, who, in a tweet, threatened violence against Mandela and DA MP Phumzile Van Damme.

Mabe said Mbeki's calls for action to be taken against Mandela were his "personal views", and were not sanctioned by the ANC.

"We are here to open a case, not to promote or speak against sentiments of anyone, even if they are former leaders of the ANC," said Mabe.