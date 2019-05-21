Two killed in Bay mob justice attacks

A man was torched and beaten to death during a suspected mob justice attack in Izinyoka, KwaDwesi, on Monday afternoon.

This marks the second mob justice attack in Port Elizabeth in less than 24 hours.

The body of Ntsikelelo Maqoma, 40, was found in Rohrich Street after residents allegedly killed him for murdering his girlfriend.

The murder stems from Buyiswa Gqabaza,41, being found dead inside his house – in the same street he was killed – on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said preliminary investigations reveal that Gqabaza was found dead inside Maqoma’s house leading to residents going on the hunt for him.

“Gqabaza was found dead inside the shack after being missing since Sunday May 12. According to residents, she lives at a nearby house but visits him daily,” he said.

“When she failed to return home on May 12, her family did not think much of it as she often stays away from home for periods of time. By Thursday, May 16, Gqabaza’s son became suspicious and went to search for her.”

Beetge said that when he arrived at the Maqoma’s house, the door was locked and a strong stench was coming from inside.

“Together with members of the community, he kicked the door open and found her (Gqabaza) dead in the house. She was lying on the bed covered with a blanket,” he said.

“Due to the bad state of decomposition, police opened an inquest pending the postmortem results to determine the cause of death."

By Monday 5pm, Maqoma was caught while allegedly attempting to return home.

“A mob grabbed him and accused him of murdering Gqabaza. They then took him to a nearby field where he was doused with flammable liquid and covered with tyres before being set alight. Residents also pelted him with stones,” he said.

By Tuesday morning, Gqabaza's postmortem results came back as inconclusive for a cause of death.“Due to the bad state of decomposition, they were unable to determine if there was foul play,” he said.

Beetge said that a case of murder was being investigated for Maqoma’s murder and an inquest case for Gqabaza death.

In another suspected mob justice, the body of an unidentified man was found in Njoli Street in Kwazakhele at about 2am.

"It appears that he was beaten to death, however, no witnesses have come forward to assist,” Beetge said.

“A patrolling van was stopped and shown the body. It is clear that he was beaten to death with what appears to be a large stick.”

Beetge said the man’s identity and motive was unknown.Motherwell Cluster Commander Major General Dawie Rabie said residents taking the law into their own hands would not be tolerated.

“Justice needs to take its course and we condemn these attacks. Those who commit such murders will not be shown mercy by the justice system but instead be arrested and sent to court for the murder,” he said.“We urge residents to walk with the police to stop such attacks.”