Charred remains found in suspected mob justice attack

The charred remains of a Port Elizabeth man have been found in the bushes near Motherwell after he was kidnapped and torched in a suspected mob justice attack.

Thembisile Klaas, 26, was found dead in the bushes near De Vos Crescent in the Shukushukuma informal settlement area of Motherwell.

According to police, Klaas, who had a pending case for being in possession of stolen property dating back to August 2018, was allegedly abducted from his shack at midday on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Klaas was allegedly abducted from his shack at midday by an unknown group of people claiming that he was stealing building materials at a nearby construction site.

“The last time he was seen was when he was taken away by the group of people. When Klaas’s uncle heard about the abduction he called the police and started searching the area for the deceased (Klaas). A search was done of the nearby bushes but he (Klaas) was not found.”

Later on Saturday evening, Klaas’s uncle went back to search the bushy area and found him dead.

“The charred remains of the deceased was found in the bushes. It appears that tyres were put around him and set alight,” he said.

A case of murder is under investigation.