Almost R200,000 in drugs recovered in busts across EC

Seven people were arrested across the province in a series of drug-related stops on Monday morning.

The busts happened in Aliwal North, Humansdorp and Mthatha – all at about 10am on Monday.

In one of the first of a series of busts, two people were arrested in Aliwal North after police found R153,000 worth of drugs hidden inside their car.

Police spokesperson Captain Ursula Roelofse said that the white Ford Kuga was targeted as part of an intelligence operation with the K9 unit.

“The intelligence received led police to wait for the vehicle. As the white Ford Kuga crossed the (N6) bridge into the Eastern Cape, the vehicle was stopped in Barkly Street.

"On closer investigation and with the help of our four-legged K9 friends, drugs were found in plastic bags under the driver's seat,” she said.

A total of 1,536 mandrax tablets were confiscated.

“This is one of the biggest busts in Aliwal North this year and it is alleged that the supplies are being fetched from the Free State side.”

Deputy cluster commander colonel Mpho Rabela called the duo “notorious drug dealers of Aliwal North”.

Also in Aliwal North, another bust by the K9 and crime intelligence unit at about 9.15am led to R17,630 worth of mandrax tablets and tik confiscated inside another car.