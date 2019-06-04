Almost R200,000 in drugs recovered in busts across EC
Seven people arrested in Mthatha, Humansdorp and Aliwal North
Seven people were arrested across the province in a series of drug-related stops on Monday morning.
The busts happened in Aliwal North, Humansdorp and Mthatha – all at about 10am on Monday.
In one of the first of a series of busts, two people were arrested in Aliwal North after police found R153,000 worth of drugs hidden inside their car.
Police spokesperson Captain Ursula Roelofse said that the white Ford Kuga was targeted as part of an intelligence operation with the K9 unit.
“The intelligence received led police to wait for the vehicle. As the white Ford Kuga crossed the (N6) bridge into the Eastern Cape, the vehicle was stopped in Barkly Street.
"On closer investigation and with the help of our four-legged K9 friends, drugs were found in plastic bags under the driver's seat,” she said.
A total of 1,536 mandrax tablets were confiscated.
“This is one of the biggest busts in Aliwal North this year and it is alleged that the supplies are being fetched from the Free State side.”
Deputy cluster commander colonel Mpho Rabela called the duo “notorious drug dealers of Aliwal North”.
Also in Aliwal North, another bust by the K9 and crime intelligence unit at about 9.15am led to R17,630 worth of mandrax tablets and tik confiscated inside another car.
The 40-year-old suspect was arrested after more drugs were also found at his home.
In Mthatha, police arrested a man and woman in the Kuyasa Township shortly after 10am.
Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena said that the arrest came after a tip-off from a 19-year-old man who was caught in possession of tik sachets.
“He was arrested in town and was found in possession of four tik sachets. The suspect thereafter led police to where he bought the drugs,” she said.
Koena said that when police searched the house, they found a firearm and an assortment of drugs as well as 15 cellphones, 10 syringes with needles and R12,000 in cash.
In Humansdorp, a 47-year-old woman was arrested when R 5,000 worth of drugs was found on her as she was getting out of a taxi in Main Street, Humansdorp.
“Police records reveal that this arrest was the third for the woman in the last 30 days for a similar offence,” police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said.
The arrest came at about 10am when a white Toyota Avanza taxi stopped in front of a parked police patrol vehicle in Main Street.
Nkohli said police saw the woman acting suspiciously after getting out of the vehicle.
“It is said that she quickly entered the nearest shop.
The alert officers monitored her movements and requested to search her purse after she left the shop,” he said.
All of 50 mandrax tablets and Tik, valued at about R 4,780, was discovered inside her bag. The woman was also arrested on May 19 in St Francis Bay and May 3 in Sea Vista, near St Francis, for allegedly carrying the same drugs.
All seven are due to appear in the respective magistrate's courts across the province on Tuesday.