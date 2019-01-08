JUST IN | R700m cocaine bust at Port of Ngqura
A drug bust at the Port of Ngqura on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth on Monday afternoon led to cocaine, with a street value of over R700-million, being seized.
The bust was carried out by specialised police unit the Hawks in conjunction with other police units.
Members of the Hawks, both national and provincial, swooped on the port following a tip off.
Officials sort through items confiscated during a R700m cocaine bust at the at Port of Ngqura. Read more about the bust: https://t.co/WIVFpHCrW6— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) January 8, 2019
📹 @garethwilson pic.twitter.com/UyfnLsqOCU
Once on board officers found the cocaine stashed below the deck. In total, the cocaine is worth about R720-million on the streets.
In 2010, cocaine worth more than R400million, sealed inside the frame of a shipping container also at the Port of Ngqura, was seized.
In that bust, former Cuban spy Nelson Yester-Garrido – who is believed to be linked to the drug trade network involving convicted drug dealer Glenn Agliotti – was arrested at his Hyde Park, Johannesburg, home.
Charges against Yester-Garrido were later withdrawn following numerous delays in the case.
This is a developing story.