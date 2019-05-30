News

Babalo Madikizela rejects fraud allegations

By Siyamtanda Capa - 30 May 2019
Public works MEC treasurer Babalo Madikizela
Public works MEC treasurer Babalo Madikizela

Minutes after being sworn in as an MEC to head up one of the biggest departments in Bhisho, Babalo Madikizela offered himself up for a lifestyle audit.

Giving his first interview as public works MEC, Madikizela said allegations by Mthatha businessman Lonwabo Bam should not be taken seriously.

Madikizela was accused by Bam of being involved in a fraud and corruption plot involving money belonging to the Mbizana local municipality and Eastern Cape transport department.

Bam wrote in a sworn affidavit that he had submitted an invoice to the Mbizana municipality allegedly at the instruction of Madikizela, and had been paid R1.1m even though no work was done.

Bam alleged that R2.2m was ultimately siphoned from the provincial transport department, and that Madikizela had pocketed some.

Some of the money was allegedly used to fund a Gucci shopping spree in Sandton and to buy a Bentley Bentayga.

Madikizela said the affidavits had been signed by a police reservist in Butterworth.

“[Bam] drove more than 200km to sign serious allegations for the media to then distribute a year after the allegations that he is talking about supposedly happened,” he said.

Madikizela said he was willing to undergo a lifestyle audit.

“I am one of the few people in the Eastern Cape who were funded through Umsobomvu Youth Fund,” he said.

He had used that money to buy into two Wimpy franchises. He also bought earth-moving equipment and the business eventually got bigger.

“One must look at the business and its assets which translate into millions of rands then you can question how a person can afford a Bentley,” he said.

ALSO READ

‘I won’t be blackmailed’ - Oscar Mabuyane defends appointment of Babalo Madikizela

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane will not be blackmailed by tenderpreneurs hell-bent on capturing government for their own selfish interests.
News
1 day ago

JUST IN | Oscar Mabuyane announces new EC cabinet

At a media briefing in Port Alfred, Mabuyane said the new team is a team of "experienced comrades", with experience in various spheres of governance.
News
1 day ago

'They are appointed to work' - Mabuyane

Mlungisi Mvoko will be in charge of the provincial purse as he steps into the position of MEC for finance. He was previously the MEC in charge of ...
News
1 day ago

No room for corruption - Oscar Mabuyane

The sixth administration in the Eastern Cape has no room for corruption - real or perceived - new premier Oscar Mabuyane said shortly after he was ...
News
1 week ago

Bhisho bosses’ R2m piggy bank

An Mthatha businessman has implicated two Eastern Cape MECs and a senior Bhisho official in an alleged R2m plot which financed, among other things, a ...
News
1 week ago

Oscar denies dealings with a man who paid for his home renovations

An Mthatha businessman has admitted the money he paid to ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane’s home renovator was ultimately siphoned from the ...
Your Weekend
1 week ago

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa announces the National Executive of 2019
Pres Ramaphosa announces his cabinet, 29 May 2019

Most Read

X