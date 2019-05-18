Oscar denies dealings with a man who paid for his home renovations

An Mthatha businessman has admitted the money he paid to ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane’s home renovator was ultimately siphoned from the Mbizana municipality.

In a sworn affidavit, Mthombeni Projects director Lonwabo Bam alleged he was instructed by ANC provincial treasurer Babalo Madikizela to submit an invoice to the Mbizana municipality, claiming R1.1m, though he had done no work for it.

When the money was paid to Bam, he paid R450,000 to Mabuyane’s house renovator on Madikizela’s instruction.

Mabuyane said the money was a loan from Madikizela and that he had no dealings whatsoever with Bam.

A loan agreement between Mabuyane and Madikizela, dated July 23 2018, surfaced on Friday.

It said that Mabuyane approached Madikizela for a fixed loan amount of R450,000 which would be paid in full on or before August 8 2023.

In an interview on Friday, Mabuyane confirmed he approached Madikizela for a loan and they signed the agreement at law firm Sakhela Inc in East London.

Mabuyane said: “If the money had been paid directly into my account I would have known it didn’t come from Madikizela, because I was dealing with him and not other third parties.

“When Madikizela agreed to the loan he was just the treasurer of the ANC, not a member of the provincial parliament,” Mabuyane said.

Asked why he did not do due diligence when it came to making sure of where the money came from, Mabuyane said he did not see the need to because the money came from a colleague.

“It was not coming from a stranger. In this case the provincial treasurer is my colleague, he’s in the business and [had] the capacity to help me at that particular time.

“There wasn’t a need to be suspicious because it was a loan that I’m going to pay back, because I didn’t know the loan would bring what it’s brought in terms of media stories,” Mabuyane said.

Meanwhile, in his affidavit Bam wrote: “There [were] no services rendered by Mthombeni Projects [a plant hire company] to the municipality. Furthermore, there was no letter of appointment.”