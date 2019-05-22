No room for corruption - Oscar Mabuyane

On Saturday, Weekend Post reported that money to the tune of R1.1m was paid to Mthatha businessman Lonwabo Bam by the Mbizana Local Municipality.

In a sworn affidavit, Bam admitted to submitting an invoice to the municipality at the instruction of ANC treasurer Babalo Madikizela, saying he was paid even though no work had been done.

Of that money, R450,000 was electronically transferred to the architect responsible for renovations to Mabuyane’s house in Bunkers Hill.

Mabuyane said the money was a loan and there had been a loan agreement in place between himself and Madikizela, who was also a businessman.

“There is no money from Mbizana that was stolen. The agreement between myself and the provincial treasurer has been resolved. This is malicious. We are ready to work with speed,” Mabuyane said.

Mabuyane said he would announce his cabinet soon.

“I also have a message for people who are not willing to put ordinary people first. The sixth term of government is unfortunately not for them,” Mabuyane said.

Mabuyane said working smart and providing solutions to the daily challenges of people would take precedence over excuses to cover poor performance.

“Equally, this new chapter we are writing has no place for corruption, real or perceived. Everyone who is involved in corruption will have to answer for themselves,” He said

Mabuyane added that the newly established specialised unit to deal with corruption would extend to the province.