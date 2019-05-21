One injured in northern areas shooting

Another person was wounded during a shooting in Buys Street in Bloemendal on Monday night.

This comes after eight people were killed, some of them teenagers, and more than 10 injured in a series of gang-related killings in the northern areas over the past three weeks.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the latest shooting at 7.25pm on Monday left a 29-year-old man injured while he was walking to the shops in Buys Street.

Naidu said the man, whose identity is being withheld for his protection, started running when he heard the gunshots. Only later he discover that he was shot in the leg.

“It is unknown who shot him,” she said.

Naidu said the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit, who investigate all the gang related cases, have taken over the probe.

Earlier on Monday, Sergio Moss, 28, was killed in a car at about 5am in Kalota Street, Bethelsdorp.

Moss was found in the back seat of an old car with two gunshot wounds to the face.

Moss's murder comes after Damian Koesnell, 28, was gunned down at the corner of Yellowwood and Harrington streets in Arcadia at about 7pm on Sunday.

At about 3.40pm on Saturday, the body of Virquel Koegana, 27, was found lying in Basson Street in Bloemendal.

Less than an hour later, Jacques Roberts, 24, was found dead in Velocia Street, Bethelsdorp.

By 7.45pm, Jonathan Jacobs, 27, had been shot in the same street and died en route to hospital.

Last Thursday, Luciano Hendricks, 15, was killed and a man injured in a shooting in Gail Road, close to the Gelvandale police station.

On Sunday May 6, Tyrique Cornelius, 16, was shot dead while his 18-year-old friend was shot in the chest.

On April 30, Keenan Visagie, 18, was killed and one of the two 19-year-olds who had been with him at the time, were wounded in what is thought to have been an ambush by a rival gang in a field in Briton Crescent, Bethelsdorp.

Most of the cases are being investigated by the provincial organised crime investigation unit, also known as the gang unit.