Teen shot dead, man wounded

A teenage boy was shot dead while a 34-year-old man was wounded in Gail Road, Gelvandale, on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the drama unfolded at about 2.30pm.

Naidu said the 15-year-old boy and the older man were passengers in a white Toyota Tazz, driven by a 27-year-old man.

“The three were on their way to the shop when they decided to make a quick stop in Gail Road.

“The driver went inside a house to fetch some empty bottles.

“As he returned to the vehicle, he saw three men – one with a firearm – approaching,” she said.

Shots were fired at the vehicle and the three occupants got out and started running away.

“When the shooting stopped, one of the men came back and found the teenager lying in the road.

“He sustained multiple gunshot wounds while the 34-year-old man sustained wounds in both legs,” Naidu said.

She said the identity of the teenage victim was being withheld for the family to make a formal identification.

Police said none of the victims were linked to the ongoing gang-related violence in the northern areas.

A case of murder and attempted murder is being investigated. The motive for the attack remains unknown.