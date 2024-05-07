Liatel Developments, the firm that was constructing the five-storey building in George, which collapsed on Monday, said it was assisting with the rescue efforts.
It was also fully committed to co-operating with authorities, the company said.
“We, at Liatel, are deeply saddened by the events that have unfolded in George,” director Theuns Kruger said.
“Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this tragedy, and we extend our sincerest sympathy to the victims and their families.
“At this point in time, our main priority is to assist the ongoing rescue efforts in any way possible.
“We are co-ordinating closely with emergency responders and authorities to provide support and resources for the rescue operations.”
Of the 75 workers who had toiled to erect the edifice, meant to house 42 flats across 1,200m², a total of 27 patients had so far been removed from the rubble, leaving 48 unaccounted for.
At least six people were confirmed dead so far.
The building was intended for the Neo Victoria Apartments development.
Kruger said they were fully committed to co-operating with the authorities to determine the cause of the incident.
“We will ensure that a thorough investigation is conducted to understand what led to the collapse.
“We are extremely grateful for the prompt response of the emergency services and the bravery of those involved in the rescue efforts.
“We will continue to offer our assistance and support to the community in this difficult time.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their loved ones, and all those affected by this tragic event,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Developers of collapsed building helping with rescue efforts
Image: WERNER HILLS
Liatel Developments, the firm that was constructing the five-storey building in George, which collapsed on Monday, said it was assisting with the rescue efforts.
It was also fully committed to co-operating with authorities, the company said.
“We, at Liatel, are deeply saddened by the events that have unfolded in George,” director Theuns Kruger said.
“Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this tragedy, and we extend our sincerest sympathy to the victims and their families.
“At this point in time, our main priority is to assist the ongoing rescue efforts in any way possible.
“We are co-ordinating closely with emergency responders and authorities to provide support and resources for the rescue operations.”
Of the 75 workers who had toiled to erect the edifice, meant to house 42 flats across 1,200m², a total of 27 patients had so far been removed from the rubble, leaving 48 unaccounted for.
At least six people were confirmed dead so far.
The building was intended for the Neo Victoria Apartments development.
Kruger said they were fully committed to co-operating with the authorities to determine the cause of the incident.
“We will ensure that a thorough investigation is conducted to understand what led to the collapse.
“We are extremely grateful for the prompt response of the emergency services and the bravery of those involved in the rescue efforts.
“We will continue to offer our assistance and support to the community in this difficult time.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their loved ones, and all those affected by this tragic event,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News