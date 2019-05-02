Possible motorbike syndicate thieves nabbed

“The members were patrolling Havelock Street in Central when they were flagged down and told of a suspect who was in possession of a motorbike that stolen in March.

The police then went to a house in Central where a 33-year-old man was arrested, but the stolen bike was not found on the premises. The man led the police to a petrol station in Durban Road, Korsten, where a 31-year-old manager was also arrested,” he said.

After following up on some more leads, the police raided a block of flats in Crossandra Street, Malabar.

“Several stolen bike parts - which were already wrapped in cling film for transport - were recovered during this raid. At the time of the raid, a 36-year-old suspect was also busy dismantling another motorbike which the police established was also reported stolen.”

Labans said that in addition to the stolen motorbike parts, police also found 6kg of dagga and a large sum of money, as well as a gas pistol and car speakers which are believed to also have been stolen.