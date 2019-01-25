Thieves target high-end bikes
Organised motorbike thieves have stolen several high-end performance bikes across the Bay in recent months, worth more than R1m. The crime spate, which started in November, has seen more than 10 motorbikes stolen in the past two months. Police said while scooter and motorbike thefts had taken place in various suburbs around the Bay for years, there had been a huge spike since November.
